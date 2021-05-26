PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police are asking the public for help in finding a man reported missing out of north Portland Tuesday evening. Police are worried he may have gotten lost.
The Portland Police Bureau is searching for 86-year-old Darrell Rask, who left his home in North Portland at about 6 p.m. He did not return and has not been seen since then. Rask was driving a red Ford F 150 pickup with Oregon license plate VXT513. Police said Rask did not tell anyone where he was going. He sometimes drives to certain stores, but he has not been seen at them.
According to police, Rask has health issues and may have become lost, especially if he drove on a freeway and left north Portland. Rask is described as a white man who is 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 140 pounds and has gray hair. He was last seen wearing a gray and black checked jacket.
Police are asking anyone who sees Rash or his pickup to contact them. Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact Detective Kristina Coffey at Kristina.Coffey@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-1081.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.