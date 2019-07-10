GRANTS PASS, OR (KPTV) - Police in southern Oregon are searching for a missing man known for his roles in Hollywood TV shows and films.
The Grants Pass Department of Safety reported Wednesday that Charles Levin was in the process of moving from his home on Southwest G Street to a new location on Redwood Avenue when he was last seen.
Levin owns an orange 2012 Fiat and is almost always in the company of his fawn-colored pug dog named Boo Boo Bear.
Anyone with information about Levin’s location is urged to contact the Grants Pass Department of Safety.
According to imdb.com, Levin, 70, has a long acting resume that has included appearances on "Seinfeld," "Law & Order," "Hill Street Blues," "The Golden Girls" and "Alice."
