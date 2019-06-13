CAMAS, WA (KPTV) - Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing Camas man.
Ryan M. Webb, 44, hasn’t been seen by his friends or family since May 7.
On that day, he made a post on Facebook showing his 2008 Dodge Nitro and wrote that he was going on a road trip.
Webb’s family stated his cell phone and bank account have been inactive since May 14.
Investigators said Friday that Webb was possibly going camping in the Mount Hood National Forest area. He was reported to have been seen in Welches and Rhododendron on May 14.
Police previously said it wasn't clear where he was headed when he last left his home.
Friends and family said it is unlike him to be gone for so long without contacting someone.
Webb is a white man, 5 feet 4 inches tall and 250 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He has a tattoo on his right bicep of a skull wearing a cowboy hat and a tattoo on his left bicep of razor wire.
His gold Dodge Nitro SUV has Washington plates 862YIE.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact Camas Detective David Garcia and reference case 19-573.
Police are also asking anyone in the Mount Hood National Forest area to be alert for any vehicles that look like Webb's SUV.
