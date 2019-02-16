PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 13-year-old girl with autism.
Arianna Runs Through was last seen near the Gateway Transit Center on an eastbound MAX train at 9:45 a.m. Saturday.
Arianna is Native American, 5 feet 1 inch tall and 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing knee-high black boots, a blue jacket and gray pants. Her hair is long in the back.
Police said Arianna has autism, but she is able to verbally communicate.
Arianna likes to go into stores, but she does not have any money.
Investigators believe Arianna snuck out of the hotel she was staying at and then got lost. There are no indications of foul play at this time, according to officers.
Anyone who sees Arianna is asked to call 911 right away.
