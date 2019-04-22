GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – Police are asking the public for help in finding a Gresham woman and her mother, both of whom were last seen Sunday afternoon.
Officers said Lauren Zanko, 27, of Gresham, went on a day outing with her mother Tracy, whose last name is not known by police. Tracy is visiting from Tennessee.
Lauren’s fiancé told police he last heard from the pair at 3:50 p.m. when they said they were going hiking on Mount Hood at Lost Lake Wilderness. They have not been heard from since then.
According to police, the two women were not prepared for an overnight trip.
They are driving a blue 2018 Hyundai Ioniq with Oregon plates 344KZF, which has been searched for by Clackamas County and Hood River County deputies, but it has not been located.
Lauren is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Police did not provide a description of Tracy.
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Lauren and Tracy is asked to call the non-emergency police dispatch line at 503-823-3333 or 911.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.