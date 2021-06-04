GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man reported missing out of Gresham Thursday morning who is in need of medication.
According to the Gresham Police Department, Tyrone Blocker, 57, was last seen around 8:30 a.m. at his residential group home located in the 800 block of Northwest Walulla Avenue. Police said he didn’t take his medication with him. Blocker is described as a Black man who is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 247 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue collared shirt with a short-sleeved T-shirt and blue jeans.
Officers are asking anyone who knows Blocker’s whereabouts to call 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.