TUALATIN, OR (KPTV) - Tualatin Police are searching for a missing man Saturday evening.
Police said 56-year-old David Etherly left his home in Tualatin between 1 p.m. and 2:15 p.m.
He was last seen near Southwest Cottonwood Street and Southwest 108th Avenue, according to police
Etherly is described as 6 feet and 1 inches tall weighing 230 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt, shorts and flip flops.
Police said he has non-verbal dementia.
If located, please call 9-1-1.
