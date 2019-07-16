VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is requesting help in finding a missing girl.
Fiona Belden, 12, was last seen in the area of Northeast 31st Street and Northeast 146th Avenue in around 9 or 10 a.m.
Police described Belden as a white female, 5 foot 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 175 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.
Police said her clothing is unknown.
This missing report has no connection to the previous missing Vancouver girl who was found safe.
If found please contact your Local Police Agency or the Vancouver Police Department through 911 or 311.
