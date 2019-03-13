ASTORIA, OR (KPTV) – A 29-year-old woman was reported missing Tuesday and now Astoria police are asking for the public’s help in finding her.
Police said the mother of Maya Sanders called at 4 p.m. to report that her daughter was missing.
Sanders was last seen in downtown Astoria in the afternoon while crossing Marine Drive at 16th Street. She was wearing a long shirt that is black, white and green, and was wearing pink shoes. She is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.
Police found some of her property on 6th Street and a scarf was found near the Comfort Suites on the Riverwalk.
Police said Sanders may be walking eastbound as she lives in the Burnside area.
Sanders has disabilities that “may put her at a higher risk if not located,” according to police.
She was not dressed appropriately for the weather and doesn’t possess a cell phone.
Police are asking the anyone who may have seen Sanders after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to call dispatch at (503) 325-4411.
