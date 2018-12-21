SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Police are searching for an Oregon State Hospital psychiatric patient who ran away from the Salem campus.
Kelsy Evan Mankin, 32, was last seen at 6:19 p.m. Thursday. He was attending a group activity at the Oregon State Hospital when he ran away from hospital employees.
Oregon Health Authority officials said Mankin is not considered an imminent danger to himself or others, but he should not be approached. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.
Mankin was admitted to the Salem campus of Oregon State Hospital on Oct. 20, 2016. He was found guilty except for insanity in Lincoln County on the charges of unlawful possession of a weapon by a prison inmate and supplying contraband.
Mankin is described as a white man, 5 feet 9 inches tall and 176 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue jacket. He was also carrying an off-white jacket with lettering on it.
Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to call Oregon State Police at 800-452-7888.
