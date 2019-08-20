Police searching for pair accused of swiping cognac from Canby Liquor store

CANBY, OR (KPTV) - Police are searching for two suspects accused of swiping several bottles of cognac from the Canby Liquor store.
According to police, the incident occurred at the store in the 1400 block of Southeast 1st Avenue July 22 around 4:20 p.m.
The store says the man and women left their daughter outside the store while they committed the crime and were driving a light blue 2012 Kia Sedona. Canby police confirm detectives are investigating the case and have no additional information to share.
The store captured the pair on surveillance footage. Anyone with additional information is asked to call police at 503-266-1104.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.