Police searching for suspect accused of leading Tualatin officers on chase, crashing into patrol car

TUALATIN, OR (KPTV) - Police are searching for a suspect accused of leading officers on a chase and crashing into a patrol car.
A Tualatin police officer stopped the driver of a Ford Explorer for an equipment violation in a parking lot at 7000 S.W. Nyberg St. at 9:36 a.m. Monday.
Police said the driver, believed to be Marco Antonio Martinez Pena, was not cooperative with the officer during the stop and drove away.
Officers pursued the suspect south on Southwest 65th Avenue, then east on Borland Road to Stafford Road in Clackamas County.
A PIT maneuver was used on the suspect to spin him from the roadway, but the suspect was able to regain control of the vehicle and continue on Stafford Road near Ek Road in the opposite direction.
The suspect then collided with a different Tualatin police vehicle, causing minor injuries to an officer.
Due to safety concerns for other uninvolved drivers, the decision was made to end the pursuit.
Police are asking for the public’s help locating Martinez Pena. He faces charges including reckless driving, second-degree assault, assaulting a public safety officer and failure to perform the duties of a driver. Police said he also has outstanding felony warrants in Washington County.
His white Ford Explorer had Oregon license plates ZVG061.
