Police searching for suspect accused of sexually assaulting boy in Pioneer Place bathroom

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are searching for a suspect accused of sexually assaulting a 6-year-old boy in a Pioneer Place bathroom.
Detectives released a surveillance image of the suspect Thursday.
Police said the sexual assault occurred at 3:20 p.m. Sunday in a restroom at the mall at 340 S.W. Morrison St. in downtown Portland.
Investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying the man in the photo.
Anyone with information about the suspect or any witnesses in this investigation are asked to contact Detective Steve Gandy at 503-823-0185 or Stephen.Gandy@portlandoregon.gov.
