GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect in Gresham Thursday morning.
At around 7:40 a.m., officers were called out to a robbery with a gun at Dotty's Deli, located at 901 Southwest Highland Drive.
Police said the suspect got away with some cash.
No one was hurt in the robbery.
Police said officers, along with a K9 team, are searching the area for the suspect.
The suspect is described as a 40-year-old black man, 6 feet 2 inches tall, with a medium build. He was seen wearing a dark jacket and blue jeans.
Anyone with information about the robbery should contact the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
