PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a Wells Fargo in downtown Portland Thursday morning.
Officers responded to the bank, located at 1900 Southwest 5th Avenue, at around 10 a.m. on the report of a robbery.
Once at the scene, officers spoke to employees who said the suspect entered the bank and displayed a note demanding money. After obtaining cash, the suspect left without incident.
Officers searched the area, but did not locate the suspect.
Police said the suspect is a white man in his 30s to 40s who is 6 feet 2 inches tall and has a skinny build.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Detective Brett Hawkinson at 503-823-1080 or Brett.Hawkinson@PortlandOregon.gov, or the Portland office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) at 503-224-4181.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.