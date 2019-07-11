BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - Police are searching for a suspect after an officer-involved shooting in Beaverton.
The Beaverton Police Department reported the shooting occurred Thursday near Southwest Canyon Lane and West Slope Drive.
No officers were injured in the shooting.
The suspect was not caught, and officers believe he is still in the area of the shooting. It is unknown if the suspect is injured.
Police said detectives made initial contact with the suspect as they investigated a case in the area. Shots were then fired around 11:35 a.m.
It was not immediately clear if officers, the suspect or both fired shots.
The suspect is described as an Asian man wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and Air Jordan shoes.
People were advised to avoid the area.
Police said an officer responding to the scene was involved in a crash on Beaverton Hillsdale Highway near Highway 217. It wasn't known if anyone was injured in the crash.
FOX 12 will continue to update this story.
