PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police are searching for a suspect after they say someone broke into a Portland Police Bureau vehicle and stole more than $500 of equipment.
The theft occurred on Thursday between the hours of 3:20 a.m. and 1 p.m. in the 3000 block of Northeast Everett Street, according to investigators.
The vehicle was assigned t a criminalist with the Forensic Evidence Division, according to police. Investigators say the following items, along with other PPB items, were stolen:
- Coveralls with PPB Patches
- Lab Coat with PPB Patches
- Half Mask Respirator
- Tyvek Suit
- Boots
- Rain Gear
- Property Bags
Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact Sgt. Paul Meyer with the Forensic Evidence Division at paul.meyer@portlandoregon.gov or call the non-emergency phone number at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
