PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police are searching for a suspect after someone was stabbed in north Portland on Wednesday night.
According to police, officers responded to an area hospital at approximately 7:48 p.m. to reports of a walk-in stab victim.
The victim had suffered a single stab wound and told investigators the incident had occurred at Dawson Park at North Stanton Street and North Williams Avenue. The victim told investigators that the suspect was known to him.
Police say the suspect is at large but did not provide a suspect description.
Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact investigators at their non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
