Police searching for suspect after shooting in Tigard

TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) - Tigard police are searching for a suspect involved in a shooting Thursday afternoon.
Just after 12 p.m., officers responded to the report of a shooting near Southwest 95th and Southwest Greenburg. The suspect left the scene and has not yet been located.
Officers are searching the area for the suspect. People who live near the shooting scene were being asked to stay inside their homes until search was complete.
Just before 1 p.m., police said a K9 search had been completed and residents were no longer asked to stay inside.
There's no word if anyone was injured in the shooting. No additional details have been released by police at this time.
