PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police are asking for the public's help locating a man wanted in connection with the shooting death of 30-year-old Breauna White.

On May 5, at about 10:41 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots near North Willamette Boulevard and North Charleston Avenue.

Police said White was found dead inside an apartment. The medical examiner determined she died of gunshot wounds and ruled her death a homicide.

According to police, 30-year-old Henry Deondrae Brogdon is wanted in connection with White's death. He has a warrant for second-degree murder.

Police said Brogdon's whereabouts are currently unknown. Anyone who knows his exact whereabouts or sees him is asked to avoid contact and call 911.

The shooting investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Michael Jones at Michael.Jones@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Ryan Foote at Ryan.Foote@portlandoregon.gov or call 503-823-0781. Please reference case number 21-120634.

Anonymous tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers of Oregon at www.crimestoppersoforegon.com.