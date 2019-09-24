ST. HELENS, OR (KPTV) - St. Helens police are searching for a suspect who they say assaulted a homeowner Friday afternoon.
At around 2:09 p.m., officers responded to a home on Park Street on the report of an assault.
When officers arrived to the scene, they found the homeowner with non-life-threatening injuries to his head and stomach area. The victim was taken to a Portland area hospital for treatment.
According to police, the suspect used a knife in the attack and fled before officers arrived.
Officers, along with a K-9 unit, searched the area, but did not locate the suspect.
Police said the suspect is a male and was last seen wearing dark clothing and a mask.
Police believe there is no threat to the public at this time.
No other details have been released. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the St. Helens Police Department at 503-397-1521.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Just a quick question:
If an unknown 'assailant' attacks a homeowner in the middle of the day for no reason, wearing a mask and welding a knife and who also used that knife to cause harm....is now still roaming the area free - how can the police claim that there is no "current threat" to the citizens?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.