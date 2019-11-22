Police searching for suspects after buck deer shot by someone in pickup in Linn Co.

LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Police are searching for suspects after a buck deer was shot and killed by someone with a rifle in the cab of a pickup in Linn County.
The shooting took place around 1:30 p.m. Nov. 17 in the area of Swamp Mountain, about 10 miles east of Sweet Home.
A witness reported seeing the shooting. The witness told police two people were in a newer, bright red Chevrolet pickup on commercial timber property when one person fired a rifle at the deer.
The pickup is described as having bright red paint, black wheels with lower-profile wide tires, loud exhaust, crew cab with four doors, dark tinted windows, tube-style steps or nerf bars, slightly lifted or level front end, a white sticker in the upper portion of the windshield that possibly said “Oregon” and a small green and white or blue and white square sticker in the lower right corner of the back window.
The Oregon Hunters Associated TIP reward fund offers cash rewards for information leading to an arrest or citation for the unlawful taking, possession or waste of animals.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the TIP hotline at 1-800-452-7888 or TIP@state.or.us.
