Police searching for suspects after burglary at Newport jewelry store

NEWPORT, OR (KPTV) – Police are searching for suspects after a burglary at jewelry store on the Oregon coast.
Diamonds By the Sea caught the incident on video and shared it to social media, asking for people alert police if they can help identify the suspects.
The video shows a person exit a car outside the building, smash through the business’ window, and then smash through a glass case.
The video then shows the person grab items from inside the case before running back to the car to flee the scene. Diamonds By the Sea said the incident occurred at their Newport store on Tuesday around 5:30 a.m.
Newport police confirm the unknown suspects were driving a stolen car at the time of the incident. Investigators say the car was stolen from a Newport-area motel just before the incident and was later found unoccupied at Agate Beach State Park.
Detectives continue to investigate and ask anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Newport Police Department.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Newpot is turning into a drug ridden cesspool just like Potland. At least the perp was wearing a mask for social distancing...or maybe not being recognized.
