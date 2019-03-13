PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are searching for suspects after a reported carjacking and attempted robbery in southeast Portland.
The reported carjacking happened at around 6:10 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Southeast 38th and Southeast Clinton. A woman reported she was robbed at gun point and her vehicle was taken.
When officers arrived to the scene, the woman said she was approached by two white men who were wearing ski masks. One of the suspects was armed with a handgun.
The suspects took some of the victim's personal property and then left in the victim's red 2002 Mazda Protege.
The victim was not injured.
Officers searched the area but did not locate the suspects or the stolen vehicle.
Then just after 7 a.m., officers responded to the area of Southeast 51st Avenue and Woodward Street after a Franklin High School student reported two white men in their 20's pulled up near her, displayed a handgun, and demanded her purse.
Police said the juvenile victim ran to the school and the suspects did not get any of the victim's property. The juvenile victim was not injured.
Officers responded to the area, and Richmond Elementary School was placed on temporary lockout as a precaution. The lockout has been lifted.
During an area check, officers located the stolen Mazda Protege.
Police said one of the vehicle's license plates is missing. The plate is Oregon 952BDR.
Anyone who sees the license plate displayed on a vehicle should call 911.
Anyone with information, or has any possible video of either incident, should contact Robbery Detective Brett Hawkinson at 503-823-1080 or at brett.hawkinson@portlandoregon.gov.
