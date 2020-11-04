GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Police are searching for suspects after responding to reports of a robbery and shooting in Gresham.
Officers responded to the 1000 block of Highland Drive at around 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Few details were immediately available, but police said multiple suspects left the scene, leading to a chase involving officers.
One suspect and a suspect vehicle were located, however multiple other suspects remained on the loose.
Police said there were no immediate reports of injuries in connection with the shots fired.
There was a large police presence at the scene and people were advised to avoid the area.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.