PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Special Emergency Reaction Team and the Crisis Negotiation Team were called out as police searched for suspects who ran from a traffic stop in southeast Portland.
The Portland Police Bureau Gun Violence Reduction Team stopped a vehicle in the Richmond neighborhood on Wednesday.
Several people in the vehicle ran away. Four people were detained by officers, but others got away.
Police said there is reason to believe the suspects who got away are armed.
Detectives said the traffic stop was conducted in connection with a shooting investigation.
Officers set up a perimeter From Southeast 31st to 35th avenues and Tibbetts Street to Brooklyn Street.
People in those areas were advised to stay in their homes and call 911 to report anything suspicious.
FOX 12 will continue to update this story.
