CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife Division is asking for the public’s help solving a case.
A surveillance photo was released Thursday of a suspect accused of trespassing, vandalism and theft at the Bull Run River Fish Trap in Clackamas County.
Investigators said it’s possible there are other suspects.
Police said someone stole salmon and damaged Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife equipment.
Anyone with information about the suspect in the surveillance image or about this case is asked to contact Senior Trooper Mark Kingma at 503-779-3623.
The Turn in Poachers (TIP) program offers cash rewards up to $100 for the unlawful taking of game fish.
