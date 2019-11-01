Police searching for 3 teens after reports of shooting in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Police are searching for three teenagers after officers responded to reports of a man being shot in Vancouver.
According to police, the incident occurred near Southeast 7th Street and Olympia Drive off Mill Plain Boulevard around 8 p.m.
Police can’t confirm the man was shot, but say he was hurt with a head injury and is expected to be okay.
Police Friday night were spread across several blocks and were searching the neighborhood with a drone.
Breaking — lots of police in Vancover after reports of a shooting. Three teens ran away, one person hurt. Officers & K9 teams are out searching now near Olympia Drive & Mill Plain. We’re live at 10. #fox12 #VanWa #breakingnews #vancouver pic.twitter.com/xGhQTEoiqs— Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) November 2, 2019
Police cleared the scene around 10:30 p.m. There's no word on if they found who they were looking for.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.