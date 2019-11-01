Police searching for 3 teens after reports of shooting in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Police are searching for three teenagers after officers responded to reports of a man being shot in Vancouver.

According to police, the incident occurred near Southeast 7th Street and Olympia Drive off Mill Plain Boulevard around 8 p.m.

Police can’t confirm the man was shot, but say he was hurt with a head injury and is expected to be okay.

Police Friday night were spread across several blocks and were searching the neighborhood with a drone.

Police cleared the scene around 10:30 p.m. There's no word on if they found who they were looking for. 

