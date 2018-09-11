PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are looking for two armed suspects who robbed a Burger King in southeast Portland Monday night.
Officers responded to the fast food restaurant, located at 12044 Southeast Division Street, at around 10:40 p.m.
When officers arrived to the scene, they learned the suspects entered the restaurant and demanded money, while each of them brandished a handgun. The suspects left after receiving an undisclosed amount of cash.
Officers searched the area, but did not locate the suspects.
Police said one of the suspects was described as a black man, 5 feet 10 inches tall, and has a thin build. The second suspect was described as a white man, between 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall, and has a thin build.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call detectives at 503-823-0405.
