HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - Hillsboro police are searching for two suspects who used a tractor to break into an ATM Tuesday morning.
At 2:15 a.m., police received a report that someone in a tractor drove through a Wells Fargo ATM, located at 7200 Northeast Butler Street.
Police told FOX 12 the suspects did get away with an undisclosed amount of cash.
According to police, the suspects took off in a U-Haul.
Officers caught up with the U-Haul and tried to stop the driver, but the driver would not pull over and a pursuit ensued.
Officers decided it was too dangerous to continue pursuing the driver and ended the pursuit.
Not long after, police received a report of suspicious activity on Northwest Aloclek Drive near Northwest Evergreen Parkway.
When officers arrived to the area, they found the U-Haul abandoned. Officers believe the suspects ran off into the woods near that area.
The suspects have not been located, and there are no descriptions available at this time.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Hillsboro police at 503-629-0111.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.