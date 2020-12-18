VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Vancouver police are searching for a woman accused of stealing a puppy on Thursday.
The theft occurred at a pet store located in the Vancouver Mall.
Police said an unidentified White woman stole a Boston Terrier puppy, then fled with the help of two other suspects in a black Ford Ranger pickup.
Surveillance video released by Vancouver police shows the suspect vehicle.
The suspect fled with the help of 2 other suspects in a black Ford Ranger pickup. Anyone with info on the suspect(s) is asked to call Vancouver Police. pic.twitter.com/L5oInLnxSc— Vancouver Police USA (@VancouverPDUSA) December 18, 2020
Anyone with information about the identity of the woman or the other suspects is asked to contact Vancouver police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.