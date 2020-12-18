VXR Mall Puppy Theft

Surveillance image of the suspect (Courtesy: Vancouver police)

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Vancouver police are searching for a woman accused of stealing a puppy on Thursday.

The theft occurred at a pet store located in the Vancouver Mall.

Police said an unidentified White woman stole a Boston Terrier puppy, then fled with the help of two other suspects in a black Ford Ranger pickup.

Surveillance video released by Vancouver police shows the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information about the identity of the woman or the other suspects is asked to contact Vancouver police.

