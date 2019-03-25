SEASIDE, OR (KPTV) - A 50-year-old man was arrested Friday following an investigation involving child pornography, according to the Seaside Police Department.
Police said that based on information learned during an investigation, detectives served a search warrant at a home in the 800 block of Oceanway Street on March 22 and arrested David Norman Stanley Hall.
Hall was booked into the Clatsop County Jail and is facing charges of encouraging child sex abuse, using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct, and possession of child pornography.
Police said no information indicates that the victims are from the local area. According to police, the content was obtained from multiple online sources.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Shauna Wood at 503-738-6311.
