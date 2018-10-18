MCMINNVILLE, OR (KPTV) - A second suspect was arrested Thursday in connection to a home invasion and robbery in McMinnville.
Police received information that a suspect, Judas Rocha, wanted on burglary and robbery charges was located in the 200 block of Southwest Agee Street.
Around 10:10 p.m. on Wednesday officers responded to the residence and attempted to convince residents to exit the apartment.
The residents failed to comply and a search warrant was obtained, according to police.
Officers entered the home around 1:45 a.m. after obtaining the warrant and arrested Rocha.
Rocha was taken to the Yamhill County jail without incident.
Two other occupants were located inside the residence, according to police.
Police said one of the other occupants, identified as Amarissa Morales, was the renter of the apartment.
Morales was arrested for hindering prosecution and taken to jail as well.
The remaining occupant was interviewed and released at the scene without being charged, according to police.
Rocha was wanted by police in regards to a home invasion that happened on Oct. 3.
Officers had responded to a home, located in the 1600 block of Northwest 2nd Street on the report of a home invasion.
According to police, the residents reported that two men wearing masks forced open the front door, entered the victim's bedroom and stole several items. One of the suspects reportedly had a knife.
Both men, one identified as Evan Andrew Gibby, fled the home running in different directions.
Rocha faces charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, menacing, third-degree theft, second-degree criminal mischief and unlawful possession of heroin.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.