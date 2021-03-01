PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A second person has died following a shooting that happened at a bar in the Sellwood-Moreland neighborhood Saturday night.
Just before 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a bar in the 8300 block of Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard.
Officers arrived to the scene and found two victims. One person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the second victim died in the hospital on Sunday.
The victim's names will be released at a later time, according to police.
No suspect information has been released by police.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Scott Broughton at Scott.Broughton@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-3774 or Detective Eric McDaniel at Eric.McDaniel@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0833.
(1) comment
Uhh..hello? Which bar? Geezus the reporting by the media just get suckier all the time.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.