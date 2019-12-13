PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man is facing robbery and assault charges after using a knife during a theft from a fishing and outdoor store in the East Columbia Neighborhood.
Portland police responded to a report of a stabbing in the 1100 block of North Hayden Meadows Drive around 2:13 p.m.
When they arrived the found a victim, a security guard for a nearby outdoor store, with a serious cut to his forearm.
The victim was transported to the hospital by ambulance, according to police.
His injury was determined to be non-life threatening.
Officers learned that another employee was following the suspect. They located him at I-5 at Victory Boulevard where the suspect was arrested.
After investigation, officers determined that the security guard confronted a theft suspect outside of the store, where there was a struggle. Police said the suspect produced a knife and cut the victim.
Police said Aaron E. Deatley, 40, of Vancouver, was booked on charges of first-degree robbery and second-degree assault.
