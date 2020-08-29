PORTLAND, OR (KPTV)- Portland police are asking for help to find an endangered woman who left her home on Friday and has not been seen since.
Ha Pham, 71, walked away from her in the 900 block of Northeast 72nd Avenue at about noon on Friday, police said.
Pham’s family said she suffers from Alzheimer’s disease so she may be confused and not know where she is or how to get home. She only speaks Vietnamese.
Pham is described as an Asian woman, 5 feet and one inch tall, 110 pounds and shoulder length graying hair. She was last seen wearing a black sleeveless dress and not wearing a mask.
If anyone sees Ha Pham, please call 911 right away. If anyone has information about her, please contact missing persons Detective Kristina Coffey at 503-823-1081 and missing@portlandoregon.gov.
