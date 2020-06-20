Police seek help finding missing Vancouver teen with mental health concerns

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Vancouver police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 16-year-old teenage girl.
Police said Pandora, P.J., Hertel left her home at approximately 2:00 a.m. on Saturday.
Hertel is described as white, 5 feet 3 inches, weighing 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, police said. It is unknown what she was wearing when she left.
Hertel has mental health concerns and has been previously found in Portland, OR and in Camas, WA.
Anyone who finds her is asked to call 911.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.