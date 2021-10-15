WOODBURN, Ore. (KPTV) - The Woodburn Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a man who was hit and killed by a train Thursday evening.
The man was struck by an Amtrak train at the Cleveland Street and North Front Street railroad crossing at about 7:20 p.m. Police said witnesses reported the victim went around the downed crossing arms, attempted to cross in front of an oncoming train, and was struck near the intersection.
The victim has not yet been identified. Police described the victim as a 25 to 50-year-old Hispanic man, average build, with short black hair and facial hair. He was wearing a dark coat and blue jeans.
Anyone who believes they know who they victim is or has more information about the incident, please contact the Woodburn Police Department at 503-982-2345 and reference case number 21-11685.