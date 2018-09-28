MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) - Milwaukie police are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects who they say stole a dog last week.
On Sept. 20, the owner of Lola, a 6-year-old boxer-bulldog mix, tethered the dog to a bench outside the Safeway, located on Southeast King Road, and went inside.
According to police, a Safeway employee saw a light blue 4-door sedan pull up in front of Safeway. A man exited the vehicle, untied the dog, and put the dog in the back seat.
A woman then came out of the store and got into the passenger seat of the sedan. The vehicle left in an unknown direction.
Police have released a surveillance image of the woman inside the store.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about this incident is asked to call Milwaukie police at 503-786-7500.
