PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are asking for the public's help identifying two men who are connected to a burglary that happened in southwest Portland last month.
Police said the burglary took place on March 22 at an occupied residence, located in the 3800 block of Southwest Bond Avenue.
Personal items, including a vehicle, were taken during the burglary, according to police. The vehicle is a maroon Honda CRV with Oregon plate 983JNG.
Police released surveillance images of two men believed to be connected to the burglary.
Anyone who recognizes the men, or has information about the burglary, should contact police at 503-823-2874.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.