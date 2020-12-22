BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - The Beaverton Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect who is accused of stabbing a man last month.
On Nov. 24, at about 11 p.m., officers responded to the report of a stabbing near the intersection of Southwest Hall Boulevard and Southwest Colony Lane.
A man was located at the scene with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment and has since been released, according to police.
Police said the victim reported that he was attacked by two men and a woman. The victim told police the woman approached him, pulled out a knife, and demanded his cell phone. Police said the victim did not comply and the woman began stabbing him.
According to police, the suspect told the victim that she "hated Hispanics" and to give up his cell phone during the attack.
The victim told police that the men who were with the woman assaulted him by hitting and kicking him.
The woman is described as White, in her late 20s, 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with brown shoulder length straight hair, and unknown eye color. Police said the description of the men is limited - one was tall and one was medium height and both were wearing dark clothing.
Anyone with information about the suspects or about the case, should contact Detective Mike Purdy at 503-526-2282 or mpurdy@beavertonoregon.gov.
