VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Vancouver police is asking for help to find a missing 70-year-old man.
Randy Dean Bates was driving a black 1994 Chevy S-10 truck with Washington license plate number B62834P. He is described as being 5 feet 7, 180 pounds with hazel eyes and white hair.
Bates was last seen wearing a green colored jacket, blue jeans and a lime green facemask, according police. His family tell police he is not dressed for the weather and left without taking his prescription medication.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 311.
