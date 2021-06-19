GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Gresham Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 68-year-old woman who has dementia.
Kristina Koa was last seen Wednesday morning, according to GPD.
Koa is described as approximately 5-feet-6 tall, weighing 150 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing light green scrub pants and a red sweatshirt.
Police said she also responds to Kris.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911.
