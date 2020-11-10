VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the person who robbed a Vancouver bank on Monday.
Vancouver police responded to a robbery at the Riverview Bank at 915 MacArthur Boulevard at approximately 12:32 p.m.
Officers say a man about 5 feet 6 inches tall entered the building, robbed it and then ran away with an undisclosed amount of money.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vancouver Police Department Tip line at (360) 487-7399 or Detective Neil Martin at (360) 487-7423.
