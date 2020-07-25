Police seek help to ID suspect in two attempted abductions in Salem

SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Salem police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect connected to two attempted abductions at two local coffee stands in Salem.
On Saturday, a man approached a Dutch Bros stand located at 1000 block of Commercial Street SE at approximately 5:30 a.m., according to police. The suspect displayed a semi auto handgun to the female employee and tried to get her to leave with him.
The man was scared off by a second employee working at the stand, according to police.
An hour later, a man with the similar description approached the Java Crew coffee stand located in the 700 block of Wallace Road NW. The suspect attempted to grab a female employee inside.
Police said she was able to run away from the suspect, who then left.
The suspect is described as a white male in his late 20s or early 30s, police said. He is approximately 6’10 and weighs 180 pounds with dark colored hair.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to call the Salem Police Department TIPS line at 503-588-8477.
