PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened in the Cully Neighborhood on Saturday.
Police say just before 4:00 p.m. officers were called out to northeast Killingsworth Street and Cully Boulevard. When they arrived they didn’t find any victims or suspects but they did see evidence of a shooting in front of a corner market.
During their investigation they found out that three men were targeted and they all ran off after the shots were fired.
The suspect's vehicle is a light colored sedan, according to police.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Assault Detectives at 503 823-0400 or CrimeTips@portlandoregon.gov. Please reference case number 20-315133.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime.
