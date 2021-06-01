BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – Beaverton Police Department is asking for help regarding a cold case sexual assault that happened between 1993 to 1995.
BPD said two male suspects picked up a woman at night along Southwest Canyon Road at Southwest Lloyd Street near what was then Monty’s Tavern. The woman got into the suspect’s car and driven to what was then Mason Elementary School, located at 11375 Southwest Center Street, where she was assaulted inside a vehicle parked in the school’s parking lot.
Anyone with information about the victim or a possible witness with information about the incident is asked to contact Beaverton Police Detective Maggie Brown at 503-526-2538.
(1) comment
"a cold case sexual assault that happened between 1993 to 1955."
Whoever your proofreader is should be fired.
