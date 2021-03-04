Police seek information in deadly stabbing of man on east end of Broadway Bridge

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are asking for the public’s help as part of an investigation into a deadly stabbing on the Broadway Bridge.
James Setty, 57, was found dead on the east end of the bridge at 2:12 a.m. Feb. 20. It was determined that Setty died from stab wounds and his death was ruled a homicide. No suspect information has been released in this case.
On Thursday, the Portland Police Bureau asked anyone who knew Setty or where he was living in Portland to contact detectives. Police released photos of Setty “to help refresh people’s memories.” Investigators said his beard and hair were longer than shown in the photos.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jennifer Hertzler at Jennifer.Hertzler@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-1040; or Detective Rico Beniga at Rico.Beniga@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0457.
