GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – Police are seeking information from the public about an unidentified homicide victim who was found in a wooded area in Gresham.
Officers and medics responded to a report of a person on the ground near Southeast Hogan Road along the Springwater Trail. The man was pronounced dead and investigators believe he was there for a day or two.
The case was ruled a homicide by Gresham police. The victim is described as a white man with shaggy brown hair and a beard, about 5 feet 6 inches tall and 160 pounds. He had no identification on him, but investigators believe he was in his 30s.
The victim has several distinctive tattoos, and investigators released photos of some of the tattoos Thursday.
Anyone who recognizes the tattoos or has additional information about this case is asked to call the Gresham Police Department tip line at 503-618-2719 or 888-989-3505. Callers can remain anonymous.
No further details were released about this case, including the manner or cause of death.
