BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – The Beaverton Police Department is asking for help identifying a man they say took upskirt photos of a woman at the Nordstrom Rack near the Washington Square Mall.
The crime occurred Saturday around 1 p.m. in the 9100 block of Southwest Cascade Avenue, according to police. The suspect fled after law enforcement says a witness saw the crime and verbally confronted the man.
Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic man in his mid-20s to early-30s. They say he has a stocky build, stands about 5-feet-10-inches tall, weighs approximately 200-215 pounds, and has brown or black clean-cut hair with a side part. The man was last seen wearing light-colored shorts, a navy or dark gray t-shirt, white and black slide-style sandals, and black-framed eye glasses, according to police.
Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity or anyone who believes they might be a victim in this case is asked to contact Officer Sabrina Johnson at 971-371-0080 or non-emergency dispatch at 503-629-0111.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
